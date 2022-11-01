Not Available

The Big Score

  • Drama
  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Po' Boy Productions

A narcotics detective, played by Fred Williamson, lets nothing stand in the way of his bringing down a major drug dealer. After a bust gone awry, he's accused of stealing a lost briefcase filled with money and both the mob and the police are looking for him. A ruthless hit man, played by Bruce Glover, will stop at nothing to get what his boss wants; the money!

Cast

Fred WilliamsonDetective Frank Hooks
John SaxonDavis
Richard RoundtreeGordon
Michael DanteGoldy
Bruce GloverKoslo
Joe SpinellMayfield

