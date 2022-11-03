1934

The Big Shakedown

  • Drama
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 5th, 1934

Studio

First National Pictures

Former bootlegger Nick Barnes pressures neighborhood druggist Jimmy Morrell into making cut-rate drugs. The money makes it possible for Jimmy to marry Norma Frank, a pharmacy clerk. Expecting a baby, she wants Jimmy to quit the racket. Beaten by the mob, Jimmy works on, diluting the medications still further. Norma is rushed to the hospital for a premature delivery and given bogus medication. .

Cast

Bette DavisNorma Nelson
Ricardo CortezDutch Barnes
Glenda FarrellLily 'Lil' Duran
Allen JenkinsLefty
Henry O'NeillMr. Sheffner
Dewey RobinsonSlim

View Full Cast >

Images