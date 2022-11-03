The Big Shakedown

Former bootlegger Nick Barnes pressures neighborhood druggist Jimmy Morrell into making cut-rate drugs. The money makes it possible for Jimmy to marry Norma Frank, a pharmacy clerk. Expecting a baby, she wants Jimmy to quit the racket. Beaten by the mob, Jimmy works on, diluting the medications still further. Norma is rushed to the hospital for a premature delivery and given bogus medication. .
|Bette Davis
|Norma Nelson
|Ricardo Cortez
|Dutch Barnes
|Glenda Farrell
|Lily 'Lil' Duran
|Allen Jenkins
|Lefty
|Henry O'Neill
|Mr. Sheffner
|Dewey Robinson
|Slim
