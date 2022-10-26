The Bird with the Crystal Plumage

In Italy, the American writer Sam Dalmas (Tony Musant) witnesses an attempt of murder of the owner of an art gallery, a couple of days before his foreseen return to the United States of America. He decides to stay with his girlfriend Julia (Suzy Kendall) and help the police in the investigation, while the serial killer stalks Julia and him.
|Tony Musante
|Sam Dalmas
|Suzy Kendall
|Julia
|Enrico Maria Salerno
|Inspector Morosini
|Eva Renzi
|Monica Ranieri
|Umberto Raho
|Alberto Ranieri
|Renato Romano
|Professor Carlo Dover
