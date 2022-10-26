1982

The Bird with the Crystal Plumage

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 7th, 1982

Studio

Seda Spettacoli

In Italy, the American writer Sam Dalmas (Tony Musant) witnesses an attempt of murder of the owner of an art gallery, a couple of days before his foreseen return to the United States of America. He decides to stay with his girlfriend Julia (Suzy Kendall) and help the police in the investigation, while the serial killer stalks Julia and him.

Cast

Tony MusanteSam Dalmas
Suzy KendallJulia
Enrico Maria SalernoInspector Morosini
Eva RenziMonica Ranieri
Umberto RahoAlberto Ranieri
Renato RomanoProfessor Carlo Dover

