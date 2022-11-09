1963

The Birds

  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 27th, 1963

Studio

Alfred J. Hitchcock Productions

Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds. But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.

Cast

Tippi HedrenMelanie Daniels
Jessica TandyLydia Brenner
Veronica CartwrightCathy Brenner
Suzanne PleshetteAnnie Hayworth
Lonny ChapmanDiner owner
Ethel GriffiesMrs. Bundy

