Chic socialite Melanie Daniels enjoys a passing flirtation with an eligible attorney in a San Francisco pet shop and, on an impulse, follows him to his hometown bearing a gift of lovebirds. But upon her arrival, the bird population runs amok. Suddenly, the townsfolk face a massive avian onslaught, with the feathered fiends inexplicably attacking people all over Bodega Bay.
|Tippi Hedren
|Melanie Daniels
|Jessica Tandy
|Lydia Brenner
|Veronica Cartwright
|Cathy Brenner
|Suzanne Pleshette
|Annie Hayworth
|Lonny Chapman
|Diner owner
|Ethel Griffies
|Mrs. Bundy
