Alan Moore produced and performed "The Birth Caul: A Shamanism of Childhood"" on November 18, 1995. The audio of this performance was recorded on CD with music by David J and Tim Perkins. In 1993, a graphic novel adaptation of "The Birth Caul" was published. This video combines the audio and visuals of "The Birth Caul" to create a unique metaphysical experience. Hopefully this captures the spirit and the magick of this performance in a manner evoked by Alan Moore on that night. Please experience this video as a tribute to the creators of this art.