Not Available

The Bit Part

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Comedia Limited

Career counsellor Michael Thornton decides to change his career and become an actor. He dreams of performing Shakespeare but ends up in a television ad where only his hands appear on camera. He finds a friend in actress Mary McAllister (Nicole Kidman) until she is called to Hollywood to star in a horror feature. Katrina Foster plays Michael's understanding wife Helen, who supports him while he pursues his elusive dream.

Cast

Nicole KidmanMary
John WoodJohn Bainbridge
Chris HaywoodMichael

View Full Cast >

Images