1985

The Black Cauldron

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 23rd, 1985

Studio

Silver Screen Partners II

Taran is an assistant pigkeeper with boyish dreams of becoming a great warrior. However, he has to put the daydreaming aside when his charge, an oracular pig named Hen Wen, is kidnapped by an evil lord known as the Horned King. The villain hopes Hen will show him the way to The Black Cauldron, which has the power to create a giant army of unstoppable soldiers.

Cast

Susan SheridanEilonwy (voice)
John BynerGurgi / Doli (voice)
Nigel HawthorneFflewddur Fflam (voice)
John HurtThe Horned King (voice)
Freddie JonesDallben (voice)
Phil FondacaroCreeper / Henchman (voice)

