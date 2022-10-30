Not Available

The Black Cobra 3

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Shipment of American weapons is stolen in the Philippines. An American named Hawkins tries to find the weapons. Hawkins ends up dead. Chicago policeman Bob Malone is called in to investigate. Along with Interpol agent Greg Duncan, Malone travels the streets of Manila, tracking down leads. Criminals always seem to know where Duncan and Malone will be, which leads them to suspect a traitor in their midst.

Cast

Fred WilliamsonLt. Robert Malone
Forry SmithLt. Greg Duncan
David LightJackson
Ned HouraniCharlie Hopkins
Mike MontyCapt. Phillips
Maria Isabel LopezSioni

