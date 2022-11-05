1928

The Black Pearl

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    December 17th, 1928

    Studio

    Trem Carr Pictures

    A pearl stolen from an Indian idol results in nothing but trouble for its owner. After he receives death threats by note pinned to a dagger, he decides to gather his relatives in his old mansion for a reading of his will. Unfortunately, the family members are being mysteriously bumped off one by one. The butler and an heiress set out to discover what's going on.

    Cast

    		Lila LeeEugenie Bromley
    		Carl StockdaleEthelbert / Bertram Chisolm (as Carlton Stockdale)
    		Thomas A. CurranSilas Lathrop
    		Lew ShortEugene Bromley
    		George B. FrenchStephen Runyan (as George French)
    		Joseph BelmontWiggenbottom (as Baldy Belmont)

