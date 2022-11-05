The Black Pearl

A pearl stolen from an Indian idol results in nothing but trouble for its owner. After he receives death threats by note pinned to a dagger, he decides to gather his relatives in his old mansion for a reading of his will. Unfortunately, the family members are being mysteriously bumped off one by one. The butler and an heiress set out to discover what's going on.
|Lila Lee
|Eugenie Bromley
|Carl Stockdale
|Ethelbert / Bertram Chisolm (as Carlton Stockdale)
|Thomas A. Curran
|Silas Lathrop
|Lew Short
|Eugene Bromley
|George B. French
|Stephen Runyan (as George French)
|Joseph Belmont
|Wiggenbottom (as Baldy Belmont)
