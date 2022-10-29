1926

The Black Pirate

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 7th, 1926

Studio

United Artists

A nobleman vows to avenge the death of his father at the hands of pirates. To this end he infiltrates the pirate band. Acting in character he is instrumental in the capture of a ship, but things are complicated when he finds that there is a young woman on board whom he wishes to protect from the threat of rape.

Cast

Billie DovePrincess Isobel
Anders RandolfPirate Captain
Donald CrispMacTavish
Tempe PigottDuenna (as Tempe Pigett)
Sam De GrassePirate Lieutenant
Charles StevensPowder Man

