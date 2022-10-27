1983

The Black Stallion Returns

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 24th, 1983

Studio

Not Available

"Black" is a stunning fire-and-silk stallion celebrated the world over. But to his young American owner, Alec Ramsay (Kelly Reno), he's much more. So, when the amazing animal is stolen, Alec will stop at nothing to get him back. Alec finally unravels the mystery of Black's theft...only to discover that he must overcome even greater odds to reclaim his beloved horse.

Cast

Vincent SpanoRaj
Allen GarfieldKurr
Ferdy MayneAbu Ben Ishak
Teri GarrAlec Ramsay's Mother
Woody StrodeMeslar
Jodi ThelenTabari

