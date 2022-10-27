Not Available

The Blade

  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Film Workshop

A young man adopted by a renowned swordsmith, discovers that his real father was killed by a powerful bandit called Lung. Leaving to seek revenge, he runs foul of a group of vicious desert scum, losing his right arm in the process. After being nursed back to health, he eventually learns to compensate for his loss and returns to confront the man who murdered his father.

Cast

Xiong Xin-XinFei Lung / Flying Dragon (Falcon)
Austin WaiSiu Ling's father
Moses ChanTi Tau (Iron Head)
Valerie ChowWhore
Michael Tse Tin-WahSkeleton
Mama HungMah

