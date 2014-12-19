The Bélier Family

The whole Bélier family is deaf, except for sixteen year old Paula who is the important translator in her parents' day to day life especially when it comes to matters concerning the family farm. When her music teacher discovers she has a fantastic singing voice and she gets an opportunity to enter a big Radio France contest the whole family's future is set up for big changes.
|Karin Viard
|Gigi Bélier
|François Damiens
|Rodolphe Bélier
|Eric Elmosnino
|M. Thomasson
|Louane Emera
|Paula Bélier
|Roxane Duran
|Mathilde
|Ilian Bergala
|Gabriel
