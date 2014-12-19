2014

The Bélier Family

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 2014

Studio

Umedia

The whole Bélier family is deaf, except for sixteen year old Paula who is the important translator in her parents' day to day life especially when it comes to matters concerning the family farm. When her music teacher discovers she has a fantastic singing voice and she gets an opportunity to enter a big Radio France contest the whole family's future is set up for big changes.

Cast

Karin ViardGigi Bélier
François DamiensRodolphe Bélier
Eric ElmosninoM. Thomasson
Louane EmeraPaula Bélier
Roxane DuranMathilde
Ilian BergalaGabriel

View Full Cast >

Images

4 More Images