Filmed over the course of ten years, How Sweet the Sound tells the story of The Blind Boys of Alabama – who met as children in the 1930s at a segregated state-run vocational school and would become one of the last great gospel groups. Shot over a period of ten years–the surviving band members relive their unlikely success story as we see a rare, and frank view of life on the road with these renowned performers now in their 70s and 80s