The Blind Man

Set in 1950, Feng Zhiqing, a worker at the Agricultural Machinery Factory, was rushing to manufacture supplies to resist US aggression and aid to Korea. In an explosion accident, he injured his eyes in an explosion to rescue his comrades. With the care of the party and the encouragement of comrades, he used great perseverance to overcome the disease of vision loss and returned to work at the machine. On the issue of love, he was unwilling to involve his fiancé Li Sufang, who was led by Li Sufang and the factory. With the help, he relieved his ideological burden, formed a happy marriage with Li Sufang, and worked hard to produce urgently needed materials for the War of Resistance against U.S. Aggression and Aid Korea. He boldly carried out technological innovation and finally succeeded.