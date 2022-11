Not Available

The Bloodstained Bride begins as Tracy fresh off of being dumped by his girlfriend meets Madeline coming off of a bad, and bloody, breakup of her own. The laughs and bodies pile up as Tracy's friends watch in horror while she leads him down the aisle one emasculated step at a time. Madeline will stop at nothing to get what she wants: the perfect wedding. And no amount of beer, booze, or strippers is going to stop her from becoming a bride again. - Written by anonymous