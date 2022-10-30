The Bloodstained Lawn

A couple of wandering hippies meet a man by the name of Antonio who takes them to the home where he lives with his sister and brother-in-law. There they meet several strange characters: a gypsy woman, a prostitute and a disturbing drunk. The host tells them that he is a producer of wines and loves to entertain strange people. In fact he is a madman who has created a mechanism that can suck blood from human bodies.
|Enzo Tarascio
|Dr. Antonio Genovese
|Barbara Marzano
|Venamina - The Gypsy
|Dominique Boschero
|Valentina - The Prostitute
|Lucio Dalla
|The Tramp
|Nino Castelnuovo
|UNESCO agent
