The Bloodstained Lawn

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Canguro Produzioni Internazionali Cinematografiche

A couple of wandering hippies meet a man by the name of Antonio who takes them to the home where he lives with his sister and brother-in-law. There they meet several strange characters: a gypsy woman, a prostitute and a disturbing drunk. The host tells them that he is a producer of wines and loves to entertain strange people. In fact he is a madman who has created a mechanism that can suck blood from human bodies.

Cast

Enzo TarascioDr. Antonio Genovese
Barbara MarzanoVenamina - The Gypsy
Dominique BoscheroValentina - The Prostitute
Lucio DallaThe Tramp
Nino CastelnuovoUNESCO agent

Images