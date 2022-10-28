Not Available

The Blue Butterfly

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Global Arts Productions

Based on a true story, The Blue Butterfly tells the story of a terminally ill 10-year-old boy whose dream is to catch the most beautiful butterfly on Earth, the mythic and elusive Blue Morpho. His mother persuades a renowned entomologist to take them on a trip to the jungle to search for the butterfly, leading to an adventure that will transform their lives

Cast

Marc DonatoPete
Pascale BussièresTeresa Carlton
William HurtAlan Osborne
Raoul Max TrujilloAlejo
Steve AdamsPresenter

