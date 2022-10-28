Based on a true story, The Blue Butterfly tells the story of a terminally ill 10-year-old boy whose dream is to catch the most beautiful butterfly on Earth, the mythic and elusive Blue Morpho. His mother persuades a renowned entomologist to take them on a trip to the jungle to search for the butterfly, leading to an adventure that will transform their lives
|Marc Donato
|Pete
|Pascale Bussières
|Teresa Carlton
|William Hurt
|Alan Osborne
|Raoul Max Trujillo
|Alejo
|Steve Adams
|Presenter
