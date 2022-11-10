1980

The Blue Lagoon

  • Romance
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 4th, 1980

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Two small children and a ship's cook survive a shipwreck and find safety on an idyllic tropical island. Soon, however, the cook dies and the young boy and girl are left on their own. Days become years and Emmeline (Brooke Shields) and Richard (Christopher Atkins) make a home for themselves surrounded by exotic creatures and nature's beauty. But will they ever see civilization again?

Cast

Brooke ShieldsEmmeline
Christopher AtkinsRichard
Leo McKernPaddy Button
William DanielsArthur Lestrange
Jeffrey KleiserLookout
Gus MercurioOfficer

View Full Cast >

Images