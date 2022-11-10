The Blue Lagoon

Two small children and a ship's cook survive a shipwreck and find safety on an idyllic tropical island. Soon, however, the cook dies and the young boy and girl are left on their own. Days become years and Emmeline (Brooke Shields) and Richard (Christopher Atkins) make a home for themselves surrounded by exotic creatures and nature's beauty. But will they ever see civilization again?
|Brooke Shields
|Emmeline
|Christopher Atkins
|Richard
|Leo McKern
|Paddy Button
|William Daniels
|Arthur Lestrange
|Jeffrey Kleiser
|Lookout
|Gus Mercurio
|Officer
