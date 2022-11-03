Nick, a mob hired hand is sent to investigate the theft of five million dollars taken from the Blue Lizard, a club mixed with dance, live performances and gambling. Nick's life takes a turn when he confronts Ariana, his ex-lover and co-manager of the club about the stolen cash. Unfortunately for Nick, his expected meeting with Ariana brings up old emotions that leads them both down a violent path.
|Wings Hauser
|Little G
|Debbie Rochon
|Shooting Victim in Bar
|Joel Weiss
|Sammy
|Clem Caserta
|Rocco
|Joseph Rigano
|Casino Guy
View Full Cast >