The Blue Lizard

  • Crime

Weintraub Entertainment Group

Nick, a mob hired hand is sent to investigate the theft of five million dollars taken from the Blue Lizard, a club mixed with dance, live performances and gambling. Nick's life takes a turn when he confronts Ariana, his ex-lover and co-manager of the club about the stolen cash. Unfortunately for Nick, his expected meeting with Ariana brings up old emotions that leads them both down a violent path.

Cast

Wings HauserLittle G
Debbie RochonShooting Victim in Bar
Joel WeissSammy
Clem CasertaRocco
Joseph RiganoCasino Guy

Images