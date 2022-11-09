Not Available

The Blues Brothers

  • Music
  • Comedy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Pictures

Direct out of jail, Jake Blues and his Brother Elwood are off on a “mission from God” to raise funds for the orphanage in which they grew up. The only thing they can do is do what they do best: play music. So they get their old band together and they're on their way yet not without getting in a bit of trouble here and there.

Cast

Dan AykroydElwood Blues (as Elwood)
John Belushi'Joliet' Jake Blues (as Jake)
Cab CallowayCurtis
Carrie FisherMystery Woman
Ray CharlesRay
James BrownReverend Cleophus James

View Full Cast >

Images