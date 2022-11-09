The Blues Brothers

Direct out of jail, Jake Blues and his Brother Elwood are off on a “mission from God” to raise funds for the orphanage in which they grew up. The only thing they can do is do what they do best: play music. So they get their old band together and they're on their way yet not without getting in a bit of trouble here and there.
|Dan Aykroyd
|Elwood Blues (as Elwood)
|John Belushi
|'Joliet' Jake Blues (as Jake)
|Cab Calloway
|Curtis
|Carrie Fisher
|Mystery Woman
|Ray Charles
|Ray
|James Brown
|Reverend Cleophus James
