A Kind of Murder

In 1960s New York, Walter Stackhouse is a successful architect married to the beautiful Clara who leads a seemingly perfect life. But his fascination with an unsolved murder leads him into a spiral of chaos as he is forced to play cat-and-mouse with a clever killer and an overambitious detective, while at the same time lusting after another woman.
|Patrick Wilson
|Walter Stackhouse
|Jessica Biel
|Clara Stackhouse
|Vincent Kartheiser
|Detective Lawrence Corby
|Haley Bennett
|Ellie
|Eddie Marsan
|Kimmel
|Lucas Bentley
|Detective Jackson
