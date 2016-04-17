2016

A Kind of Murder

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 17th, 2016

Studio

Killer Films

In 1960s New York, Walter Stackhouse is a successful architect married to the beautiful Clara who leads a seemingly perfect life. But his fascination with an unsolved murder leads him into a spiral of chaos as he is forced to play cat-and-mouse with a clever killer and an overambitious detective, while at the same time lusting after another woman.

Cast

Patrick WilsonWalter Stackhouse
Jessica BielClara Stackhouse
Vincent KartheiserDetective Lawrence Corby
Haley BennettEllie
Eddie MarsanKimmel
Lucas BentleyDetective Jackson

View Full Cast >

Images