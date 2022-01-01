The Bodyguard

A former Secret Service agent grudgingly takes an assignment to protect a pop idol who's threatened by a crazed fan. At first, the safety-obsessed bodyguard and the self-indulgent diva totally clash. But before long, all that tension sparks fireworks of another sort, and the love-averse tough guy is torn between duty and romance.
|Kevin Costner
|Frank Farmer
|Michele Lamar Richards
|Nicki Marron
|Ralph Waite
|Herb Farmer
|Gary Kemp
|Sy Spector
|Bill Cobbs
|Bill Devaney
|Tomas Arana
|Greg Portman
