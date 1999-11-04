Rookie cop Amelia Donaghy reluctantly teams with Lincoln Rhyme -- formerly the department's top homicide detective but now paralyzed as a result of a spinal injury -- to catch a grisly serial killer dubbed The Bone Collector. The murderer's special signature is to leave tantalizing clues based on the grim remains of his crimes.
|Angelina Jolie
|Amelia Donaghy
|Queen Latifah
|Thelma
|Michael Rooker
|Captain Howard Cheney
|Michael McGlone
|Detective Kenny Solomon
|Luis Guzmán
|Eddie Ortiz
|Leland Orser
|Richard Thompson
