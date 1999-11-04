1999

The Bone Collector

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 1999

Studio

Universal Pictures

Rookie cop Amelia Donaghy reluctantly teams with Lincoln Rhyme -- formerly the department's top homicide detective but now paralyzed as a result of a spinal injury -- to catch a grisly serial killer dubbed The Bone Collector. The murderer's special signature is to leave tantalizing clues based on the grim remains of his crimes.

Cast

Angelina JolieAmelia Donaghy
Queen LatifahThelma
Michael RookerCaptain Howard Cheney
Michael McGloneDetective Kenny Solomon
Luis GuzmánEddie Ortiz
Leland OrserRichard Thompson

