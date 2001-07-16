2001

The Book of Pooh: Stories from the Heart

  • Animation
  • Adventure

Release Date

July 16th, 2001

Studio

Disney Television Animation

Part of The Book of Pooh series, which offers preschool kids simple life lessons and scholastic pointers, The Book of Pooh: Stories From the Heart uses puppetry and computer animation to tell Christopher Robin's imaginative tales. Kids join Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger for an afternoon of storytelling and lesson learning.

Cast

Jim CummingsWinnie the Pooh / Tigger (voice)
Peter CullenEeyore
Ken SansomRabbit
John FiedlerPiglet
Andre StojkaOwl
Stephanie D'AbruzzoKessie

