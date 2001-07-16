Part of The Book of Pooh series, which offers preschool kids simple life lessons and scholastic pointers, The Book of Pooh: Stories From the Heart uses puppetry and computer animation to tell Christopher Robin's imaginative tales. Kids join Christopher Robin, Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, and Tigger for an afternoon of storytelling and lesson learning.
|Jim Cummings
|Winnie the Pooh / Tigger (voice)
|Peter Cullen
|Eeyore
|Ken Sansom
|Rabbit
|John Fiedler
|Piglet
|Andre Stojka
|Owl
|Stephanie D'Abruzzo
|Kessie
View Full Cast >