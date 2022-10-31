Not Available

Steve Scarborough doesn't like what's happened to professional westling so he's set about changing it, one match at a time. The Booker follows Steve as he takes Platinum Championship Wrestling from idea to reality. Shot over the course of 4 years, we see his wrestling school grow into a wrestling promotion, from working in the back room of a theater space with 4 students to holding a show at a 2,500 seat arena. See how far Steve will go to be a successful booker and save pro wrestling from itself