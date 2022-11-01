The Booze Cruise II: The Treasure Hunt

Not Available

film from In this hilarious comedy drama, join an eccentric group of friends and neighbours as they embark on their fun-filled and disaster-prone day trips. With a mix of idiosyncratic personalities all crammed into one vehicle, including a perpetual optimist, a sarcastic womaniser, a cantankerous old geezer, a naïve young fiancé and a snooty businessman, the outings are bound to be lively - and full of criticism, bickering, dirty tricks and chaos! Starring Martin Clunes as Clive, the "Matey-Boys" cross the English Channel to stock up on cheap booze, but their journey to a French hypermarket hits stormy waters, turning a simple shopping expedition into a bumbling, comic nightmare.