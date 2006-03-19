The Border Post

At a small border-post on the Yugoslav-Albanian border, yet another generation of soldiers suffering the usual amount of boredom awaits the end of their service, counting days to the moment when they should take their uniforms off for good. It is the spring of 1987 and the thought never even crosses their mind that they would, in fact, put them back on quite soon and go to war.
|Bogdan Diklić
|Pukovnik Rade Orhideja
|Emir Hadžihafizbegović
|Poručnik Safet Pašić
|Franjo Dijak
|Budišćak
|Petre Arsovski
|Ilievski
|Igor Benčina
|Vladika
|Sergej Trifunović
|Ljuba
View Full Cast >