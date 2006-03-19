2006

The Border Post

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 19th, 2006

Studio

Film and Music Entertainment (F&ME)

At a small border-post on the Yugoslav-Albanian border, yet another generation of soldiers suffering the usual amount of boredom awaits the end of their service, counting days to the moment when they should take their uniforms off for good. It is the spring of 1987 and the thought never even crosses their mind that they would, in fact, put them back on quite soon and go to war.

Cast

Bogdan DiklićPukovnik Rade Orhideja
Emir HadžihafizbegovićPoručnik Safet Pašić
Franjo DijakBudišćak
Petre ArsovskiIlievski
Igor BenčinaVladika
Sergej TrifunovićLjuba

