The Borrowers

Family adventure based on Mary Norton's classic children's books about a race of tiny people who live under the floorboards, resourcefully surviving by borrowing bits and pieces from the large residents who dwell above. After being discovered by 'human beans', borrower Arrietty and her parents are forced to leave their home while attempting to evade the clutches of obsessive scientist Professor Mildeye.
|Stephen Fry
|Professor Mildeye
|Sharon Horgan
|Homily Clock
|Aisling Loftus
|Arrietty Clock
|Robert Sheehan
|Spiller
|Victoria Wood
|Granny Driver
|Shaun Dooley
|Josh Charles
