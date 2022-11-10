Not Available

The Borrowers

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Comedy

Working Title Television

Family adventure based on Mary Norton's classic children's books about a race of tiny people who live under the floorboards, resourcefully surviving by borrowing bits and pieces from the large residents who dwell above. After being discovered by 'human beans', borrower Arrietty and her parents are forced to leave their home while attempting to evade the clutches of obsessive scientist Professor Mildeye.

Stephen FryProfessor Mildeye
Sharon HorganHomily Clock
Aisling LoftusArrietty Clock
Robert SheehanSpiller
Victoria WoodGranny Driver
Shaun DooleyJosh Charles

