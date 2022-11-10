Not Available

The Boston Strangler

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

20th Century Fox

Boston is being terrorized by a series of seemingly random murders of women. Based on the true story, the film follows the investigators path through several leads before introducing the Strangler as a character. It is seen almost exclusively from the point of view of the investigators who have very few clues to build a case upon.

Cast

Tony CurtisAlbert DeSalvo
Henry FondaJohn S. Bottomly
George KennedyDet. Phil DiNatale
Mike KellinJulian Soshnick
Hurd HatfieldTerence Huntley
Murray HamiltonDet. Frank McAfee

View Full Cast >

Images