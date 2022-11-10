The Boston Strangler

Boston is being terrorized by a series of seemingly random murders of women. Based on the true story, the film follows the investigators path through several leads before introducing the Strangler as a character. It is seen almost exclusively from the point of view of the investigators who have very few clues to build a case upon.
|Tony Curtis
|Albert DeSalvo
|Henry Fonda
|John S. Bottomly
|George Kennedy
|Det. Phil DiNatale
|Mike Kellin
|Julian Soshnick
|Hurd Hatfield
|Terence Huntley
|Murray Hamilton
|Det. Frank McAfee
