2016

The Bounce Back

  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 2016

Studio

Freestyle Releasing

Father, author and relationship expert, Matthew Taylor is on a whirlwind book tour promoting his new best seller, The Bounce Back. He's got it all figured out until he meets the acerbic Kristin Peralta, a talk show circuit therapist who's convinced he's nothing but a charlatan. Matthew's life is turned upside down when he inadvertently falls for Kristin and has to face painful truth of his past relationship.

Cast

Kali HawkJessica Williams
Denise BoutteJulie
Nadine VelazquezKristin Peralta
Matthew WilligVladamir
Shemar MooreMatthew Taylor
Vanessa Bell CallowayEllen

Images