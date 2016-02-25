Father, author and relationship expert, Matthew Taylor is on a whirlwind book tour promoting his new best seller, The Bounce Back. He's got it all figured out until he meets the acerbic Kristin Peralta, a talk show circuit therapist who's convinced he's nothing but a charlatan. Matthew's life is turned upside down when he inadvertently falls for Kristin and has to face painful truth of his past relationship.
|Kali Hawk
|Jessica Williams
|Denise Boutte
|Julie
|Nadine Velazquez
|Kristin Peralta
|Matthew Willig
|Vladamir
|Shemar Moore
|Matthew Taylor
|Vanessa Bell Calloway
|Ellen
