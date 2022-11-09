Not Available

The Bourne Supremacy

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Universal Pictures

When a CIA operation to purchase classified Russian documents is blown by a rival agent, who then shows up in the sleepy seaside village where Bourne and Marie have been living. The pair run for their lives and Bourne, who promised retaliation should anyone from his former life attempt contact, is forced to once again take up his life as a trained assassin to survive.

Cast

Matt DamonJason Bourne
Franka PotenteMarie Helene Kreutz
Brian CoxWard Abbott
Julia StilesNicky Parsons
Karl UrbanKirill
Gabriel MannDanny Zorn

