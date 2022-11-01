1971

The Boy Friend

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 15th, 1971

Studio

Russflix

The assistant stage manager of a small-time theatrical company (Polly Browne) is forced to understudy for the leading lady (Rita) at a matinée performance at which an illustrious Hollywood director (Cecil B. DeThrill) is in the audience scouting for actors to be in his latest "all-talking, all-dancing, all-singing" extravaganza.

Cast

Christopher GableTony Brockhurst
Max AdrianMax Mandeville aka Mr. Max / Lord Hubert Brockhurst
Bryan PringlePercy Parkhill / Percy Browne
Murray MelvinAlphonse
Tommy TuneTommy
Glenda JacksonRita Monroe (uncredited)

