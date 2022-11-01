The Boy Friend

The assistant stage manager of a small-time theatrical company (Polly Browne) is forced to understudy for the leading lady (Rita) at a matinée performance at which an illustrious Hollywood director (Cecil B. DeThrill) is in the audience scouting for actors to be in his latest "all-talking, all-dancing, all-singing" extravaganza.
|Christopher Gable
|Tony Brockhurst
|Max Adrian
|Max Mandeville aka Mr. Max / Lord Hubert Brockhurst
|Bryan Pringle
|Percy Parkhill / Percy Browne
|Murray Melvin
|Alphonse
|Tommy Tune
|Tommy
|Glenda Jackson
|Rita Monroe (uncredited)
