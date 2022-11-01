Not Available

The Boy From Wolf Mountain

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Family drama starring Burt Reynolds and Jason Priestley. When young Aaron McGregor (Devin Douglas Drewitz) is orphaned, he is sent to live with an emotionally distant aunt and uncle who reluctantly take him in while still wrestling with their own personal demons. To make matters worse, Aaron is picked on mercilessly by the school bully. When he discovers a wounded baby wolf cub on a nearby hill, he takes it in and begins secretly caring for it. As his new friend becomes increasingly difficult to hide, Aaron and the cub grow more and more dependent on each other for their emotional and physical survival.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images