Not Available

The Boy in the Mirror

  • Family
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Camisa Listrada

What child has never dreamed of having a double, someone who would do all of the annoying things in his place? Seeing his reflection get out of the mirror into the real world, this dream comes true for the fearless boy Fernando. Odnanref, his double, presents himself as a solution to all his problems. Adaptation of a successful Brazilian novel written by Fernando Sabino.

Cast

Lino FacioliFernando / Odnanref
Regiane AlvesOdete
Ricardo BlatMajor Pape Faria
Gisele FróesProfessora
Murilo Grossi
Ravi Hood

View Full Cast >

Images