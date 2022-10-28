The Boy in the Mirror

What child has never dreamed of having a double, someone who would do all of the annoying things in his place? Seeing his reflection get out of the mirror into the real world, this dream comes true for the fearless boy Fernando. Odnanref, his double, presents himself as a solution to all his problems. Adaptation of a successful Brazilian novel written by Fernando Sabino.
|Lino Facioli
|Fernando / Odnanref
|Regiane Alves
|Odete
|Ricardo Blat
|Major Pape Faria
|Gisele Fróes
|Professora
|Murilo Grossi
|Ravi Hood
