1976

The Boy in the Plastic Bubble

  • Drama

Release Date

November 11th, 1976

Studio

Spelling-Goldberg Productions

Based on a true story, Tod Lubitch is born with a deficient immune system (which is unlike being born with AIDS). As such, he must spend the rest of his life in a completely sterile environment. His room is completely hermetically sealed against bacteria and virus, his food is specially prepared, and his only human contact comes in the form of gloved hands. The movie follows his life into a teenager

Cast

Glynnis O'ConnorGina Biggs
Robert ReedJohnny Lubitch
Diana HylandMickey Lubitch
Buzz AldrinHimself
Karen MorrowMartha Biggs
Howard PlattNeighbor

