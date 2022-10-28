Not Available

The Boy Who Could Fly

  • Drama
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Lorimar Motion Pictures

Milly and Louis, and their recently-widowed mom, Charlene, move to a new neighborhood. Once there, they all deal with a variety of personal problems, but Milly finds a friend in Eric, her autistic next door neighbor. Eric has a fascination with flight, and as the story progresses, he exerts an enthralling force of change on all those around him.

Cast

Jay UnderwoodEric
Fred SavageLouis
Bonnie BedeliaCharlene
Colleen DewhurstMrs. Sherman
Fred GwynneUncle Hugo
Lucy DeakinsMilly

