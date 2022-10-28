The Boy Who Could Fly

Milly and Louis, and their recently-widowed mom, Charlene, move to a new neighborhood. Once there, they all deal with a variety of personal problems, but Milly finds a friend in Eric, her autistic next door neighbor. Eric has a fascination with flight, and as the story progresses, he exerts an enthralling force of change on all those around him.
|Jay Underwood
|Eric
|Fred Savage
|Louis
|Bonnie Bedelia
|Charlene
|Colleen Dewhurst
|Mrs. Sherman
|Fred Gwynne
|Uncle Hugo
|Lucy Deakins
|Milly
