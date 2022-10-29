The Boy Who Flies

Not Available

Following a dream, Canadian paraglider pilot Benjamin Jordan travels to Malawi to teach children the joys of kite flying. There he meets Godfrey, a young man who has always dreamed of flying though has never had the means. The odd pair tour the country on bikes, building kites with youth while motivating them to follow their dreams. They are destined for Malawi's highest peak where, after weeks of ground training, the two will attempt to fly down and make Godfrey the first Malawian paraglider pilot.