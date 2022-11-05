The Boy Who Saw the Wind

Amon is a boy who can control the wind. Branich, the ruler of the world, wants Amon's power to complete the ultimate weapon and sends his troops to capture the boy. Amon, using his talents, manages to give Branich the slip and runs away with Maria, one of the People of the Sea. Maria agrees to help Amon find his own tribe.
|Aki Maeda
|Maria (voice)
|Keiko Toda
|Lucia (voice)
|Takashi Naitô
|Branik (voice)
|Daijiro Harada
|Tarbal (voice)
|Hiroshi Arikawa
|Dr. Salishumi (voice)
|Mari Natsuki
|Monica (voice)
View Full Cast >