The Boy Who Saw the Wind

  • Adventure
  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Brain's Base

Amon is a boy who can control the wind. Branich, the ruler of the world, wants Amon's power to complete the ultimate weapon and sends his troops to capture the boy. Amon, using his talents, manages to give Branich the slip and runs away with Maria, one of the People of the Sea. Maria agrees to help Amon find his own tribe.

Cast

Aki MaedaMaria (voice)
Keiko TodaLucia (voice)
Takashi NaitôBranik (voice)
Daijiro HaradaTarbal (voice)
Hiroshi ArikawaDr. Salishumi (voice)
Mari NatsukiMonica (voice)

