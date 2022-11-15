The Boys of New York

Not Available

A film by Gregg Barrios. BONY chronicles a day in the life of Warhol superstars and poets Gerard Malanga and Rene Ricard on a madcap trip from the Factory, the Chelsea Hotel, Horn & Hardarts to the silver painted Factory. Along the way these merry pranksters are joined Ruby Lynn Reynor, Tom Naef, Mario Anniballi, Ivy Nicholson and young Leonard Cohen. Filmed in B&W and Kodachrome with a 16mm Bolex camera Warhol provided. A portrait of a NYC long-vanished. Special Jury Finalist, 1968 Ann Arbor Film Festival. (from Austin Film Society website)