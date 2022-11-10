1987

The Brave Little Toaster

  • Fantasy
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 8th, 1987

Studio

The Kushner-Locke Company

A group of dated appliances find themselves stranded in a summer home that their family had just sold decide to, a la The Incredible Journey, seek their young 8 year old "master". Children's film which on the surface is a frivolous fantasy, but with a dark subtext of abandonment, obsolescence, and loneliness.

Cast

Timothy StackLampy / Zeke (voice)
Phil HartmanAir Conditioner / Hanging Lamp (voice)
Deanna OliverToaster (voice)
Timothy E. DayBlanky / Young Rob (The Master) (voice)
Thurl RavenscroftKirby (voice)
Joe RanftElmo St. Peters (voice)

