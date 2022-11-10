The Brave Little Toaster

A group of dated appliances find themselves stranded in a summer home that their family had just sold decide to, a la The Incredible Journey, seek their young 8 year old "master". Children's film which on the surface is a frivolous fantasy, but with a dark subtext of abandonment, obsolescence, and loneliness.
|Timothy Stack
|Lampy / Zeke (voice)
|Phil Hartman
|Air Conditioner / Hanging Lamp (voice)
|Deanna Oliver
|Toaster (voice)
|Timothy E. Day
|Blanky / Young Rob (The Master) (voice)
|Thurl Ravenscroft
|Kirby (voice)
|Joe Ranft
|Elmo St. Peters (voice)
View Full Cast >