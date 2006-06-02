2006

The Break-Up

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 2nd, 2006

Studio

Universal Pictures

Cohabitating couple Gary and Brooke find their once-blissful romance on the rocks when petty spats about lemons and dirty dishes mushroom into an all-out battle for custody of their upscale Chicago condo. An escalating argument ensues as Gary and Brooke continue to live under the same roof, all while cooking up schemes to drive each other off the premises.

Cast

Vince VaughnGary Grobowski
Jennifer AnistonBrooke Meyers
Joey Lauren AdamsAddie
Cole HauserLupus Grobowski
Jon FavreauJohnny O
Jason BatemanRiggleman

Images