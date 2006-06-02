The Break-Up

Cohabitating couple Gary and Brooke find their once-blissful romance on the rocks when petty spats about lemons and dirty dishes mushroom into an all-out battle for custody of their upscale Chicago condo. An escalating argument ensues as Gary and Brooke continue to live under the same roof, all while cooking up schemes to drive each other off the premises.
|Vince Vaughn
|Gary Grobowski
|Jennifer Aniston
|Brooke Meyers
|Joey Lauren Adams
|Addie
|Cole Hauser
|Lupus Grobowski
|Jon Favreau
|Johnny O
|Jason Bateman
|Riggleman
