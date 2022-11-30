The Brentwood Connection

Not Available

Two divorce socialites go from the high life of lavish riches down to the low life of rags and then by cleverly developing a humorous social media business plan they both get back to riches but this time around they unexpectedly also find love and happiness. Both fresh out of their pathetic divorce settlements ,Lana Tenanbaum and her lovable Maltese Marilyn "Mimi" Monroe along with her best friend Ella Drake have no choice but to move in together to try to jump start their now miserable and poverty stricken lives.