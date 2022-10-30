Not Available

The Bride and the Lover

  • Romance
  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Regal Entertainment

In the story, Vivian is sole heir to a business empire. Sheila is Vivian's friend who is a lifestyle magazine editor. Meanwhile, Philip is the hottest bachelor in town engaged to be wed to Vivian. However, a scandalous revelation tears the three characters' worlds apart. Time passes by and the supposed bride becomes the lover and the supposed lover is now the bride.

Cast

Jennylyn MercadoShiela Montes
Boboy GarovilloAlfonso Albino
Cai CortezPinky
Timmy CruzBaby Montes
Tom RodriguezGia's Husband

