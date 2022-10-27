The Brides of Dracula

A young teacher on her way to a position in Transylvania helps a young man escape the shackles his mother has put on him. In so doing she innocently unleashes the horrors of the undead once again on the populace, including those at her school for ladies. Luckily for some, Dr Van Helsing is already on his way.
|Martita Hunt
|Baroness Meinster
|David Peel
|Baron Meinster
|Yvonne Monlaur
|Marianne Danielle
|Freda Jackson
|Greta
|Miles Malleson
|Dr. Tobler
|Vera Cook
|Innkeeper's Wife
