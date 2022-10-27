Not Available

The Brides of Dracula

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Hotspur Film Productions Ltd.

A young teacher on her way to a position in Transylvania helps a young man escape the shackles his mother has put on him. In so doing she innocently unleashes the horrors of the undead once again on the populace, including those at her school for ladies. Luckily for some, Dr Van Helsing is already on his way.

Cast

Martita HuntBaroness Meinster
David PeelBaron Meinster
Yvonne MonlaurMarianne Danielle
Freda JacksonGreta
Miles MallesonDr. Tobler
Vera CookInnkeeper's Wife

