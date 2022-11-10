The Bridge

A group of German boys are ordered to protect a small bridge in their home village during the waning months of the second world war. Truckloads of defeated, cynical Wehrmacht soldiers flee the approaching American troops, but the boys, full of enthusiasm for the "blood and honor" Nazi ideology, stay to defend the useless bridge.
|Folker Bohnet
|Hans Scholten
|Fritz Wepper
|Albert Mutz
|Michael Hinz
|Walter Forst
|Frank Glaubrecht
|Jurgen Borchert
|Karl Michael Balzer
|Karl Horber
|Volker Lechtenbrink
|Klaus Hager
View Full Cast >