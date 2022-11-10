1961

The Bridge

  • Drama
  • History
  • War

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 30th, 1961

Studio

Fono Film

A group of German boys are ordered to protect a small bridge in their home village during the waning months of the second world war. Truckloads of defeated, cynical Wehrmacht soldiers flee the approaching American troops, but the boys, full of enthusiasm for the "blood and honor" Nazi ideology, stay to defend the useless bridge.

Cast

Folker BohnetHans Scholten
Fritz WepperAlbert Mutz
Michael HinzWalter Forst
Frank GlaubrechtJurgen Borchert
Karl Michael BalzerKarl Horber
Volker LechtenbrinkKlaus Hager

