The Bridge on the River Kwai

A classic story of English POWs in Burma forced to build a bridge to aid the war effort of their Japanese captors. British and American intelligence officers conspire to blow up the structure, but Col. Nicholson , the commander who supervised the bridge's construction, has acquired a sense of pride in his creation and tries to foil their plans.
|William Holden
|Cmdr. Shears
|Alec Guinness
|Col. Nicholson
|Jack Hawkins
|Maj. Warden
|Sessue Hayakawa
|Col. Saito
|James Donald
|Maj. Clipton
|Geoffrey Horne
|Lt. Joyce
View Full Cast >