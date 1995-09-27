The Bridges of Madison County

A melancholy romance about a farmers wife who meets a photographer who’s way of life that is completely foreign to her leading her to become attracted to him. She is confronted with the difficult decision to go on with the relationship thus leaving her family, or to stay and continue her ordinary life until her death. Meryl Streep was nominated for an Oscar for her excellent performance.
|Clint Eastwood
|Robert Kincaid
|Annie Corley
|Caroline Johnson
|Victor Slezak
|Michael Johnson
|Jim Haynie
|Richard Johnson
|Sarah Kathryn Schmitt
|Caroline as a young girl
|Christopher Kroon
|Michael as a young boy
