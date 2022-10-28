The Brighton Mob

Not Available

Ryan, a well-intentioned, young police officer with a troubled past, is just out of training when a Senior Officer singles him out as a perfect candidate for an undercover sting. Ryan is transformed into Max, a young criminal with a force-ten temper who infiltrates a notorious gang of bank robbers, headed by the enigmatic and elusive master-thief known only as "The Monopoly Man". Struggling with his identity, Ryan is drawn closer to the gang and finds himself crossing the line to the point of no return as he takes part in their biggest heist yet. When the gang are caught and locked together in a cell, with rumours of a "snitch" in their midst, Ryan must maintain his criminal persona just to stay alive.