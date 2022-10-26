Not Available

The Broken Shore

  • Crime

An evocative crime thriller that captures the chilling action and sharp wit of Peter Temple's acclaimed novel The Broken Shore. In this gripping adaptation, Detective Joe Cashin uncovers a web of lies, betrayal and police corruption in a small coastal town where tensions are at boiling point and the shocking face behind the community's respectable mask is slowly unveiled.

Cast

Don HanyJoe Cashin
Claudia KarvanHelen Castleman
Anthony HayesRick Hopgood
Erik ThomsonSteve Villani
Daniel WyllieDave Rebb
Tony BriggsPaul Dove

