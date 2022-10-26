An evocative crime thriller that captures the chilling action and sharp wit of Peter Temple's acclaimed novel The Broken Shore. In this gripping adaptation, Detective Joe Cashin uncovers a web of lies, betrayal and police corruption in a small coastal town where tensions are at boiling point and the shocking face behind the community's respectable mask is slowly unveiled.
|Don Hany
|Joe Cashin
|Claudia Karvan
|Helen Castleman
|Anthony Hayes
|Rick Hopgood
|Erik Thomson
|Steve Villani
|Daniel Wyllie
|Dave Rebb
|Tony Briggs
|Paul Dove
